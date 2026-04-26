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10-minute Kannada newspaper reading must in schools

In its recommendation, the Commission has suggested that cultivating the reading habit will prevent mobile and social media addiction among school children.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:59 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 00:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSchoolsReadingNewspaper

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