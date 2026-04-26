<p>Bengaluru: The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order making reading Kannada newspapers for ten minutes mandatory every day at the schools.</p>.<p>Considering the recommendation by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the department has issued an order in this regard.</p>.<p>According to the order, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/students">students</a> have to read Kannada newspapers mandatorily after morning prayers in all government, aided and unaided schools. </p>.<p>In its recommendation, the Commission has suggested that cultivating the reading habit will prevent mobile and social media addiction among school children.</p>.Explained | What Karnataka’s digital use draft policy for students proposes.<p>“Children are spending more time on the internet, online education and social media. Excessive use of mobile phones is causing low interest in studies, memory loss, hearing and visual problems and also lack of interest in physical activities. This is also impacting the children’s physical and mental health,” the Commission stated in the communication to the department. </p>.<p>“Reading newspapers, for at least 10 to 15 minutes every day in schools, will help prepare for competitive exams, increase general knowledge on current affairs and improve vocabulary, language and writing skills,” the Commission said. </p>.<p>In the budget announcement, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>had declared a ban on the use of social media for children below the age of 16.</p>.<p>The Department of School Education is currently preparing guidelines in consultation with stakeholders, which will be presented before the next legislature session.</p>