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Homeindiakarnataka

10 of family drown while collecting clams in Bhatkal; PM Modi, Siddaramaiah condole deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of the deceased.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiSiddaramaiahDrownclams

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