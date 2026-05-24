10 of family drown while collecting clams in Bhatkal; PM Modi, Siddaramaiah condole deaths

<p>Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district: In a tragic incident, 10 members of a family, including nine women, drowned in a bid to collect clams following strong currents in Thattihakkal Kalinatti stream, on Sunday. The local fishermen rescued three women while a 45-year-old man is still missing.</p><p>A total of 14 members of a family from Sharadahole village had ventured into the estuary, where the stream meets the Arabian Sea, to collect clams, a seasonal activity practised by the locals.</p><p>"When they entered the stream, the water flow was less. As they moved to the middle, the river current intensified due to high tides, and started drowing. High volume of silt in the stream only made matters worse. Also, none of them knew how to swim," Superintendent of Police Deepan M N told reporters.</p><p>CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> condoled the loss of lives.</p><p>The police have identified deceased as: Lakshmi Mahadev Naik (40), Lakshmi Jattappa Naik (40), Lakshmi Annappa Naik (50), Lakshmi Shivaram Naik (40) Jyothi Nagappa Naik (40), Malati Naik (38), Mastamma Manjunath Naik (45), Manjamma Goidha Naik (40), Nagarathna Parameshwar Naik (38) and Umesh Manjunath Naik.</p><p>Mahadev Bhairappa Naik (45) has gone missing in the river. Search operations are underway to trace him.</p><p>Local fishermen rescued Mahadevi Manjunath Naik (60), Latha Jagadish Naik (38) and Nagarathna Eshwar Naik (40). All three have been rushed to Manipal Hospital for treatment.</p>.2 tourists lost lives in boat tragedy at Malpe coast.<p>According to Alvekodi villagers, “The local fishermen had warned them against entering the stream owing to high tides. The water flow in the stream was less when they entered it in the morning. The stream saw a sharp rise in water level due to high tides since it is very close to the sea. They all drowned as they were holding hands and pulled each other in fear.”</p><p>Most of the victims were daily wagers while Malathi Naik was an ASHA worker. Three children of Lakshmi Shivaram Naik were distressed over the loss of the breadwinner. Lakshmi, who had lost her husband 12 years back, was supporting her family by working as an assistant at St Thomas school at Shirali.</p><p><strong>PM, CM condole deaths</strong></p><p>Expressing his grief on the tragic incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X platform to condole the deaths. “The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the tragedy.”</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of the deceased. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka also mourned the tragedy.</p><p>District In-charge Minister Mankal Vaidya cut short his Bengaluru visit and rushed to Shirali.</p>