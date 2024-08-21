10 rivers stretches polluted in state: KSPCB

The NGT was hearing a case related to pollution in river water in states including Karnataka due to entry of untreated water.

The city municipal councils (CMC), where these river stretches fall, have been constructing STPs (sewage treatment plants) and will complete its works by December 2024, the KSPCB said.

Total 68 monitoring stations have been set up and river water quality is analysed on a monthly basis. Another 77 real time water quality monitoring stations all along all polluted river stretches for continuous monitoring of water quality on a real time basis, the affidavit said.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board said that 17 major rivers in Karnataka have polluted stretches. However the KSPCB has requested the CPCB to delete 7 stretches in the list as it has already taken rectify measures and results have also shown in it.

The KSPCB is regularly reviewing the monthly progress reports from all the stakeholders such as BWSSB, KUIDFC, DMA and irrigation departments. The KSPCB is further continuously perusing with different stakeholders for providing STPs for the treatment of sewage generated from the cities located on the banks of polluted river stretches and to establish solid waste treatment facilities. It is noted that there is no industrial discharge into the rivers, the KSPCB said.

The water quality data for river monitoring locations with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) parameter is considered. The locations/ stretches of rivers not meeting with the Primary water quality criteria for outdoor bathing for BOD i.e. more than 3 mg/L are identified as polluted locations or polluted stretches, the CPCB said earlier for identifying the polluted river stretches.

KSPCB listed following river and its polluted stretches in the state :

Arkavathi (Hesarghatta to Kanakapura), Bhadra (Bhadravathi to Holehonnur), Bimha (Ghanapur to Yadgir) , Cauvery ( Srirangapatna), Dakshina Pinakini (Mugalur), Kabini (Nanjangud), Laxman Thirtha (Hunsur), Shimsha (Yediyur to Madduru), Tunga (Shivamogga city) and Tungabhadra (Kudli to Mylara)