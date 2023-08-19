10 to 15 present, ex-MLAs to join Congress: Karnataka agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has said that 10 to 15 present and former MLAs of the BJP and JD(S) are ready to join the Congress.
“Talks are on in this regard. Everything will be finalised shortly. We cannot disclose their names now. But, it is confirmed that they would join the Congress,” he said. He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday.
The minister said that the state had witnessed a severe rain deficit in June and August.
“The Centre has fixed the criteria of 60% deficit rainfall among others to declare drought and for release of funds. So, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre seeking to bring down the rain deficit to 30% for drought-affected tag and we are awaiting response,” he said.