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10-year-old boy from Bengaluru dies in leopard attack in Chamarajanagar

The incident occurred when the boy was walking with his family, via Forest road to Nagamale after visiting Male Mahadeshwara temple at M M Hill.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaChamarajanagar

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