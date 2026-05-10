<p>Mysuru: A 10-year-old boy from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>died in a leopard attack near Nagamale in Cauvery wildlife division close to Male Mahadeshwara hill of Chamarajanagar district on Sunday morning. </p><p>The deceased boy is Harshith.</p><p>The incident occurred when the boy was walking with his family, via Forest road to Nagamale after visiting Male Mahadeshwara temple at M M Hill. </p><p>The boy died on the spot after the leopard attacked the boy's neck. </p>