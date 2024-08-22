10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a person at Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The incident which took place in the evening of August 18, came to the fore on August 21. The accused has been arrested and booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.
The accused has been identified as Asif Bagwan (50).
Sources said he lured the victim in the guise of giving her money to buy chocolates and touched her inappropriately.
The victim informed her parents, following which they filed a complaint against the accused on Wednesday.
Police have arrested accused Asif Bagwan. Further investigations are under way.
Published 22 August 2024, 04:41 IST