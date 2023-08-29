100 days, 100 failures: BJP slams Congress's Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt

When asked to comment on the BJP 'charge-sheet' (booklet), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the J P Nadda-led party asking: "What moral right they have? They were drowned in corruption during their tenure." Siddaramaiah denied that his government is targeting the previous BJP government. He said the Congress, when it was in the opposition, had demanded a probe into alleged scams during the BJP regime like 'Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal' and '40 per cent commission charge' but they were not investigated.