<p>Bengaluru: In the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains (Session 2) results announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday, Vishnu Sai Teja, who had emerged as the state topper in Session 1, repeated the feat. Although Teja appeared in the Session 2 exam to better his previous score, he equalled the score he had secured in Session 1 -- 99.99% -- and bagged an All-India Rank of 28. </p>.<p>Teja, a student of Narayana Co College in Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, has now set his sights on acing the JEE Advanced examination, and secure admission to a top-tier IIT, where he aims to study Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. </p>.<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains (Session 2) results on Monday and Vishnu Sai Theja who topped the state in session 1 has retained his position in session 2 also.</p>.JEE Mains results: 100 percentile eludes \nKarnataka students.<p>“I would like to dedicate my results to my father who is a global engineering leader in an MNC and my mother,” said an elated Teja. </p>.<p>Adarsh Kumar Behera too secured 99.99%, emerging as the topper for the state in the SC category. </p>.<p>However, no student from the state secured 100 percentile in the Session 2 exam. </p>.<p>The examination was conducted in 13 languages including Kannada. Session 2 exam was held between April 2 and 8 at 584 centres and 319 cities across the country and 15 cities abroad. It was a computer based test. The Session 1 exam was held in January. </p>.<p>A total of 26 students across India secured 100 percentile in the Session 2 exam, with five students each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana getting the perfect score, followed by three students in Delhi, while two students each in Haryana and Maharashtra scored 100 percentile. </p>.<p>Those who have cleared JEE Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced scheduled on May 17. </p>.<p>Of the 11,10,904 candidates who had registered for the Session 2 exam, 10,34,330 candidates appeared for the test. </p>