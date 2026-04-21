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100 percentile eludes Karnataka students in JEE Session 2 exam as well

Teja, a student of Narayana Co College in Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, has now set his sights on acing the JEE Advanced examination, and secure admission to a top-tier IIT.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJEE

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