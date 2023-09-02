105 taluks to be declared drought-hit in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

The CM said, Karnataka witnessed deficit rainfall in both July and August. “In August, the state witnessed 56 per cent deficit rainfall,” he said.

Union govt’s intervention

Siddaramaiah sought the Union government’s intervention in resolving the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“The State government intends to take an all-party delegation to meet the PM and Union Minister for Water Resources to discuss the Cauvery issue. An appointment has been sought and the government will convey the reality of the water crisis in Karnataka to the PM and the minister if we get an audience,” he said.

The KRS dam has stored only 113 ft of water. Harangi and Kabini dams are also facing shortage due to a dry spell of monsoon. The farmers of Karnataka are unable to protect their standing crops. So, there is a need to apply a crisis formula regarding water sharing,” he said.

Siddaramaiah charged that Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily creating an issue regarding the Mekedatu project.

Later, speaking to media persons at Almatti after offering Bagina to Krishna river as the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir reached its brim, he said that the state government will protect the interest of the farmers.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka government is committed to implementing Phase-3 of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP). However, the project can not be implemented as the Union government has not issued a gazette notification as yet.

He said, the Phase-3 of UKP requires nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, so the Union government has to announce the project as a ‘National Project’.

On 'one nation, one election'

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also spoke about the 'one nation, one election' issue. He opined that conducting elections at national, state-level, and local administration at a time could be a challenging task.

“Personally, I feel it could be difficult to hold an election across the country at a time. Let the former President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee submit the report,” he said.