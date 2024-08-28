11 fall ill, two deaths from vomiting and diarrhoea due to water contamination in Karnataka's Mandya

Two deaths have been reported and eleven individuals who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea were hospitalised due to suspected water contamination at Marenahalli, in K R Pet taluk's Santhebachahalli in Mandya district.
So far, 11 people have been treated at the district hospital in Hassan and taluk hospital in Channarayapatna, of whom five have been discharged.
Two people are being treated at the intensive care unit at the Hassan district hospital.
A centenarian woman, Javaramma, and her relative Kalamma (70) died around five days ago. Their deaths are due to consuming contaminated water, villagers alleged.
Speaking to DH, Mandya District Health Officer Dr Mohan, who visited the village on Wednesday morning said, though there are suspicions that contaminated water is the reason for vomiting and diarrhoea, it is yet to be confirmed.
The water samples have been sent for testing, and the exact reason will be known after the report is available, he said. "Meanwhile, we are also checking whether they had consumed food brought from outside, or attended any functions," the official added.
The centenarian woman, though complained of vomiting, also had cardiac issues and the death was due to cardiac problems. Officials suspect that the people might have been suffering from viral diarrhoea, as their family members, who also consumed the same water, have no health issues.
Published 28 August 2024, 07:29 IST