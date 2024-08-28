11 fall ill, two deaths from vomiting and diarrhoea due to water contamination in Karnataka's Mandya

Two deaths have been reported and eleven individuals who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea were hospitalised due to suspected water contamination at Marenahalli, in K R Pet taluk's Santhebachahalli in Mandya district.

So far, 11 people have been treated at the district hospital in Hassan and taluk hospital in Channarayapatna, of whom five have been discharged.

Two people are being treated at the intensive care unit at the Hassan district hospital.

A centenarian woman, Javaramma, and her relative Kalamma (70) died around five days ago. Their deaths are due to consuming contaminated water, villagers alleged.