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Homeindiakarnataka

11 ministers of Siddaramaiah govt inducted into Karnataka CM Shivakumar's diverse Cabinet

Senior Dalit MLA G Parameshwara was administered oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahG Parameshwara

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