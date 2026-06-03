11 ministers of Siddaramaiah govt inducted into Karnataka CM Shivakumar's diverse Cabinet

<p>Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sun-rises-on-dks-era-in-karnataka-shivakumar-takes-oath-as-chief-minister-4025987">D K Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday took oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister along with 13 others, who were inducted into the newly formed cabinet. </p><p>Eleven of the 13 ministers, who were inducted into D K Shivakumar-led cabinet in Karnataka on Wednesday, were part of the previous Siddaramaiah government in the state. Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra and U T Khader, who resigned as Legislative Assembly Speaker, are the only two new faces in Shivakumar's cabinet.</p><p>Moreover, Yathindra is the only MLC to make it to the cabinet, rest all are MLAs.</p>.<p>Notably, no women representatives were included in the first phase of cabinet formation. </p><p>Senior Dalit MLA G Parameshwara was administered oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. </p><p>Other party leaders to be inducted into the cabinet are K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, U T Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.</p>.Sun rises on DKS era in Karnataka: Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister.<p>"While looking at this new cabinet, it may appear that Siddaramaiah's print is clear on it. However, this may also mean that many fresh faces may be inducted in the next phase of cabinet formation," one Congress leader said.</p><p>The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry including the CM is 34.</p><p>The cabinet balances representation with three Ministers each from the politically dominant Vokkaliga (including Shivakumar and Ramalinga Reddy) and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities; there is also an equal number of Dalit Ministers.</p><p>Moreover, there are two ministers from the Kuruba community, to which Siddaramaiah belongs; and one one each from ST, Christian and Muslim communities.</p><p>The highest number of four ministers are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Kalaburagi, and one each from Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, and Mysuru districts.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>