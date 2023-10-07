Attibele: 12 killed as firecracker godown goes up in flames near Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

At least 12 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru.

“So far, 10 bodies have been recovered,” Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baldandi told DH. “Some others ran out as the fire broke out. We are ascertaining their details.”