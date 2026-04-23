<p>Bengaluru: A Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, discussed additional incentives for 13 companies that are planning major investments in Karnataka.</p>.<p>This Cabinet sub-committee deals with providing incentives to companies based on their requests.</p>.<p>According to sources, the sub-committee asked officials to negotiate with each company to ensure a "win-win" situation in which the government does not taken on a big burden.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah launches lake filling project, development works in Karnataka's Gundlupet.<p>"Some companies have sought additional incentives of up to 40 per cent. Officials have been asked to see if this can be brought down to 35 per cent or 20-25 per cent in some cases. However, none of these projects were rejected keeping in mind the benefits the investments will bring to the state," a person with knowledge of the matter said.</p>.<p>It is also said that Siddaramaiah and his Deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> stressed on the need to ensure that these companies prioritise jobs for Kannadigas.</p>