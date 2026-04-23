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13 companies seek additional incentives from the Karnataka govt for investments in the state

According to sources, the sub-committee asked officials to negotiate with each company to ensure a "win-win" situation in which the government does not taken on a big burden.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:45 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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