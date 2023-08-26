13% of Karnataka's area under ‘severe stress’ for moisture

While the state government is undertaking a crop survey to assess the drought condition in the state, data shows that the Moisture Adequacy Index (MAI) in 13 per cent of the state’s geographical area is under “severe stress,” which means that crop sustenance in these regions is difficult.
The MAI is one of the parameters to measure drought. If the value of the MAI is below 50 per cent, it is categorised as “severe stress,” between 50-75 per cent as “moderate stress” and above 75 per cent as no stress.
As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), during this South West monsoon period (between June 1 and August 19), a cumulative index for the period showed that about 13 per cent of the total area was under severe stress while 62 per cent was under moderate stress.
Parts of Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Ramanagara are among the districts where moisture adequacy is under “stress”.
Sources in the revenue department said they are in the process of mapping a taluk-wise index, as part of the overall assessment of drought in the state.
M S Sheshshayee, Head, Department of Crop Physiology at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, explained that the MAI was a crucial parameter to assess drought.
“In simple terms, this is the measurement of moisture in the atmospheric air. If the atmospheric air is dry, it increases the demand for evapo-transpiration. In such conditions, water increasingly evaporates directly from the soil surface as well as, substantially, from the leaf surfaces of vegetation, through a process called Transpiration. The repercussion on agriculture is that if the humidity is low and the demand for evaporation is higher, then the plant will suck more water from the soil and evaporate it. This means that the moisture in the soil which would deplete over ten days, will decrease in three days, for example. The plants will experience a drought-stress situation.”
Sources in the revenue department added that the MAI was one of the four impact parameters used to measure drought along with agriculture sowing, remote sensing indices and hydrological indices. “As per the drought manual, we need to choose three of the four parameters. If two of the parameters are categorised under ‘severe’, then a particular taluk can be declared drought-prone,” revenue sources said.