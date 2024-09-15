130-km human chain formed in Dakshina Kannada on International Day of Democracy

Mangaluru: As a part of the International Day of Democracy celebrations, a 130-km human chain was formed in Dakshina Kannada from Hejamady to Sampaje Gate on Sunday.

In Mangaluru City Corporation limits, a human chain was formed for 23-km from Pavanje bridge to Arkula.

Speaking during the celebrations at KPT Circuit House Junction in Mangaluru, DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said “India is the largest democracy in the world. There is a need to uphold the values of democracy. Many had doubts on the success of democracy in India after the country attained independence. By overcoming all the hurdles, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.