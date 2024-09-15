130-km human chain formed in Dakshina Kannada on International Day of Democracy

Mangaluru: As a part of the International Day of Democracy celebrations, a 130-km human chain was formed in Dakshina Kannada from Hejamady to Sampaje Gate on Sunday.
In Mangaluru City Corporation limits, a human chain was formed for 23-km from Pavanje bridge to Arkula.
Speaking during the celebrations at KPT Circuit House Junction in Mangaluru, DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said “India is the largest democracy in the world. There is a need to uphold the values of democracy. Many had doubts on the success of democracy in India after the country attained independence. By overcoming all the hurdles, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.
“According to PM Narendra Modi the next 25 years will be 'Amrit Kaal' for citizens and the country, wherein India will become a beacon of light for the world. The country is known as the custodian of rich cultural heritage. We have a responsibility to spread the message of peace and harmony to the whole world by upholding the values of democracy,” he said.
The MP said the International Day of Democracy is organised with an objective of creating awareness among the public, particularly the youths, about the significance of democracy. “We should observe Day of Democracy daily by working as per the principles of democracy. All of us should be aware of our rights and duties. We have to discharge our duties effectively and make use of the opportunities that are made available to us through democracy.”
Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P read out the preamble of Indian Constitution.
MLC Manjunath Bhandary said that International Day of Democracy has been celebrated since 2007 as per the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly to encourage governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. Let us all live unitedly with a feeling of brotherhood as per the aspiration of the Constitution.
Tricolour flags, saffron-white-green buntings, and balloons were decorated at various locations across the district. Dollu Kunitha, Garudigombe, Chende of Kural Kalatanda were attractions at the celebrations in Mangaluru.
As a part of the celebration, human chain were formed on the stretches of Hejamady- Pavanje Bridge- Baikampady- KPT Junction- Adyar- Bantwal Buntara Bhavana- Narahari Temple Road- Netlamudoor gram panchayat- Vivekananda Law College- DK ZP higher primary School, Santyar- Janamangala Sabhabhavana at Kavu- Kanakamajalu post office- Paichar Junction- Peraje- Tekkil Modern English Medium School, Goonadka- Sampaje Gate.
Participants started forming the human chain from 9.30 am and Nadageethe was sung on the stretches between. The human chain continued with participants shouting slogans – ‘Jai Hind and ‘Jai Karnataka’.
Students, youth, members of various organisations, institutions, government officials and the general public took part in the human chain. As a part of the celebration, a bike rally was held from Sampya to Kumbra in Puttur.