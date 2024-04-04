14-month-old boy, who fell into 16-foot-deep borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura, rescued after 20 hours

A 14-month-old boy, who slipped into a defunct 16-foot-deep borewall at Lachyana village of Indi taluk in the Vijayapura district, was pulled alive after a nine-hour rescue operation on Thursday.

The police said the boy, identified as Satwik Mujagonda, slipped into an abandoned borewell when he went out to play near his house on Wednesday.

A team of SDRF from Belagavi, Kalaburagi and NDRF team of Hyderabad rushed to the spot, after being alerted about the incident. Fire department personnel and local police also joined hands with the rescue teams.

Earthmovers dug up a parallel pit throughout the night to reach the toddler who is stuck 15-20 ft under the ground. The rocky soil and huge boulder posed trouble for the rescue teams who have continued to dig the surface.