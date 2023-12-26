1,400 new electric buses will be inducted in BMTC by April 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that 1,400 new electric buses will be added to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) by April next year.

In the first phase, he flagged off 100 non-AC electric buses of the BMTC at Vidhana Soudha here.

"So far, Karnataka women have undertaken 120 crore rides in state transport buses for free since the launch of the Shakti scheme. A total of 40 lakh people travel on BMTC every day. In this, women of all castes, all religions and all walks of life are travelling for free," he said.

The new electric buses have been added to promote public transport services and also curb increasing vehicular pollution in the city, he added.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of criticising its free bus travel service for women and questioned why it did not implement this welfare scheme when it was in power. He also explained the effective results of this scheme.

The CM said, "Due to our guarantees, the purchasing power of people and the economic activity of the state is also increasing. These schemes save a lot of money for labourers, farmers and women. They use that money for other needs of their family. Thus, the economic power of millions of families is also increasing."