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142 govt schools shut in Uttara Kannada over 17 years

While 31 schools in Karwar taluk, which borders Goa, have shut down, the shutters have come down on 14 schools in Joida.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:16 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaUttara KannadaSchools

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