142 Karnataka govt schools shut in 17 years as student exodus to Goa intensifies

<p>Karwar: The number of students in government schools across Uttara Kannada district, located along Karnataka’s border, has been declining sharply every year.</p>.<p>While the growing preference for private schools is one factor, many students from border areas are also shifting to private schools in neighbouring Goa. As a result, 142 government schools have been closed over the past 17 years.</p>.<p>Permanently shut</p>.<p>In Karwar taluk, which shares its border with Goa, 31 government Kannada-medium schools have been permanently shut, while 14 schools in Joida taluk have also been closed.</p>.<p>These institutions once served children from remote villages and provided crucial access to basic education in rural regions.</p>.<p>Since 2009, schools with zero enrolment have steadily increased. In the Karwar educational district alone, 90 schools have been closed due to a complete lack of students. In the Sirsi educational district, the number stands at 52, including 19 schools in Sirsi taluk and 23 in Honnavar taluk, all shut after enrolment dropped to zero.</p>.<p>A senior official from the School Education and Literacy Department said student enrolment in government schools has been falling for nearly one-and-a-half decades, with the situation worsening over the past five years. Nearly 45% of the closed schools became defunct during this period due to zero admissions.</p>.Kannada-medium schools on the edge in border states.<p>Changed trend</p>.<p>Social worker Kishan Kamble said students from villages near Goa, including Majali, Sadashivgad, Asnoti and Mudgeri in Karwar taluk, are increasingly enrolling in private schools in areas such as Loliem and other parts of Goa. A similar trend is visible in Joida taluk’s Diggi and surrounding villages.</p>.<p>He added that parental migration for employment in Goa is another major factor, as families relocate and enroll their children in Goan schools, impacting government and aided institutions in the border belt.</p>.<p>In the 2025–26 academic year alone, 10 government schools in the Karwar educational district were shut due to zero enrolment. However, only three schools have been reopened in the last nine years across the district.</p>.<p>These include the Hiremath Lower Primary School in Honnavar taluk, Gopashitta Higher Primary School in Karwar and Mabage Lower Primary School in Ankola, which were revived after receiving fresh student admissions.</p>.<p>Education Officer of Karwar educational district Bhaskar Gaonkar clarified that schools with zero enrolment are not immediately permanently closed. Admissions are still allowed. If there is no enrolment for three consecutive years, they are permanently closed and later handed over to the local gram panchayat, he added.</p>