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Homeindiakarnataka

142 Karnataka govt schools shut in 17 years as student exodus to Goa intensifies

In Karwar taluk, which shares its border with Goa, 31 government Kannada-medium schools have been permanently shut, while 14 schools in Joida taluk have also been closed.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 18:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGoaSchools

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