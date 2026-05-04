<p>There were no untoward incidents reported in the state during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held on Sunday for admission to undergraduate medical courses.</p>.<p>According to the district authorities, no such incidents were reported till 6 pm on Sunday. </p><p>Around 1.45 lakh students wrote NEET UG exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across Karnataka, which was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, as per the information, two students who arrived late to the exam centre were not allowed to write exams. Both the students were allotted RC College of Commerce and Management to write NEET.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 records nearly 97% attendance nationwide: NTA.<p>Despite the NTA specifying that candidates must reach the exam centre two hours prior to the exam time, the girl arrived only at 1.50 pm, while the frisking and other security procedures were completed at 1.30 pm. </p><p>When asked for reason to reach the centre late, the girl blamed the Bengaluru traffic. Another student who reached the exam centre early, went to Majestic to get passport size photographs. And by the time he was back, it was late and was denied entry.</p>.<p>Meanwhile students gave mixed opinion about the paper. “The paper was lengthy. It took time to read the statements in each question and come to conclusion. It was a moderate paper,” said a student. Another student said, “Biology was easy, but I struggled to answer all the questions in Chemistry and Physics. The paper was lengthy and moderately difficult.”</p>