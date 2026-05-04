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1.45 lakh students appear for NEET UG exams across Karnataka

In Bengaluru, as per the information, two students who arrived late to the exam centre were not allowed to write exams.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:40 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:40 IST
Karnataka NewsNEET

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