15 cylinders explode in Karnataka's Davangere, man injured

<p>In a series of explosions of 15 domestic gas cylinders at a warehouse in H Kalpanahalli in the taluk on Monday, a 30-year-old man was injured.</p>.<p>According to police, the injured has been identified as Anil, and he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.</p>.<p>Sources informed that during the explosion, 15 cylinders were blown away over 200 metres from the warehouse, and the roof of the building was completely damaged.</p>.<p>The building is located in the arecanut plantation belonging to Doggalli Shivakumar of the village, and Anil had rented it. It has been alleged that the cylinders were being stored illegally to be sold in the black market. Sources said that the disaster occurred while refilling commercial cylinders from domestic cylinders to sell them at a higher price in the market.</p>.<p>A fire broke out in a building at 2 pm, and the cylinders started exploding one by one. Those working in the surrounding farm fields panicked. The exploded cylinders fell near their fields, canal and some houses.</p>.<p>A huge fire had broken out in the building. People alerted the Fire and Emergency Service Department staff. The firefighters rushed to the spot within 15 minutes. The operation started at 2.30 pm and lasted till 6 pm.</p>.<p>“When the personnel reached the spot, the cylinders were still exploding. We tried to douse the fire from a safe distance. After some time, we brought the situation under control and averted a possible disaster,” said Regional Fire Officer M N Nagesh.</p>.<p>Forensic Science Laboratory and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department officials inspected.</p>