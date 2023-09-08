15 days after D K Shivakumar’s promise, no word on State Education Policy panel yet

Even 15 days after the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar about constituting an expert committee to frame State Education Policy (SEP) in a week, there is no official decision yet on it.
On August 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting with vice-chancellors of public universities to discuss various higher education-related issues, including withdrawal of National Education Policy (NEP).
After the meeting, Shivakumar announced that the government will form a committee to frame SEP within a week.
As per the information available from the department of higher education,
nothing concrete has been done yet.
“We have finished our part by consulting experts from various universities, including JNU and Osmania University, and even prepared a list of 15 experts,” said an official from the higher education department.
The officials from the higher education department said that it was planned to announce the committee on September 11 by the chief minister, but as the School Education and Literacy minister Madhu Bangarappa is not available till September 13, the same has been postponed.
“There will be a single committee comprising experts from both school education and higher education. Though everything is ready, we have to postpone the announcement due to the unavailability of the school education minister,” the official said.