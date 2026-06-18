15 days into forest portfolio, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar creates new Kanakapura wildlife division

<p>Bengaluru: The government has created a new wildlife division for the forests of Kanakapura, the home turf of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, with a dedicated deputy conservator of forests (DCF).</p>.<p>The order dated June 16 says the Kanakapura wildlife division was created to help people and due to administrative reasons.</p>.<p>Three wildlife ranges have been taken out of the Cauvery wildlife sanctuary to create the new division.</p>.BNP seeks civic polls, accountability in open letter to Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar.<p>The ranges include Mugguru in Kanakapura taluk, Sangama and Halaguru ranges in Malavalli taluk.</p>.<p>The order quoted a proposal sent by the chief wildlife warden that people from Kanakapura were finding it difficult to access the services of the department.</p>.<p>“People have to travel all the way to Kollegal to file petitions regarding forest conservation, man-animal conflict, poaching, elephant attack and crop compensation. They requested the shifting of division headquarters from Kollegal to Kanakapura,” it said.</p>.<p>The move comes less than two weeks after Shivakumar retained the forest, ecology and environment department during the allocation of portfolios. Over the last few years, he has raised the issue of elephant attacks as a major problem faced by his constituency and demanded action.</p>.<p>“The original suggestion to the department was to shift the headquarters from Kollegal to Kanakapura. Accordingly, a proposal was sent to the chief minister. The department was told to revise the proposal to carve out a new division later,” an official said.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the headquarters was shifted to Kollegal from Kanakapura in 2011-12.</p>.<p>It was reasoned that instead of shifting headquarters, it was better to carve out a separate 300 sq km wildlife division.</p>.<p>One official justified the creation of the division by pointing out that the Bannerghatta National Park was smaller, at 260.51 sq km.</p>.<p>The order directs the principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) to take necessary measures to open the headquarters in Kanakapura and provide necessary furniture and equipment.</p>.<p>It says the department shall transfer the DCF-level officer deputed to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited to ensure there is no shortage of manpower.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Administrative ease</p>.<p>To a question, Chief Wildlife Warden Kumar Pushkar said the creation of the new division will help in administration.</p>.<p>“First, it will benefit people by reducing travel. The new division will help achieve better coordination with Ramanagara counterparts, which is crucial to managing elephant movement and conflict situations,” he said.</p>