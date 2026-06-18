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Homeindiakarnataka

15 days into forest portfolio, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar creates new Kanakapura wildlife division

Three wildlife ranges have been taken out of the Cauvery wildlife sanctuary to create the new division.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:05 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 00:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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