<p>Bengaluru: The state government revealed this just a day after the Cabinet cleared the ‘’Iva Nammava Iva Nammava Bill’’ aimed at curbing honour killings and violence rooted in social customs, motivated by objections to marriages. </p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwara provided this information in the Legislative Council in a reply to the question by BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Putturu. Though the government said it would provide district-wise honour killing cases, details were missing in the written reply.</p><p>MLC Putturu said, “I have not even received the physical copy of the reply. Surprisingly, it was a starred question, but was converted to an un-starred one.”</p><p>“My query demanded a detailed answer, including number of cases, people arrested, details of chargesheets submitted to the court and district wise details of the honour killing cases. No details were provided. Though the reply said the abstract was attached with district wise data, no such abstract was found or provided,” he said.</p>.Shivakumar to meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi over Andhra Pradesh objections to Upper Krishna project on March 17.<p>However, in his reply, Parameshwara informed that the Home department is taking all necessary measures to prevent honour killings. “All the police stations across the state have been directed to hear the grievances of people belonging to SC/ST communities. Our department is working in co-ordination with social welfare department and district administration to ensure that untouchability does not exist anywhere,” he stated.</p><p>The Home Minister shared that the department is active through 112 emergency helplines, and day and night beats. “In case any inter-caste or inter-faith married couples face life threat and file complaints, action will be initiated according to the law and immediate personal security will be provided to such couples,” Parameshwara said. Even if a dispute arises between the two families of the couple involved in the inter-caste marriage and if public harmony is at stake or if public property is damaged, preventive measures will be initiated, the minister added.</p>