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15 honour killing cases reported in Karnataka in 5 years

Home Minister G Parameshwara provided this information in the Legislative Council in a reply to the question by BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Putturu.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 21:11 IST
Karnataka NewsHonour Killing

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