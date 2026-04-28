<p>Chitradurga: Fifteen passengers sustained minor injuries after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> bus they were travelling in overturned after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle in this district on Tuesday morning, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred near Heggare in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district at around 7 am, they said.</p>.Speeding car jumps median, crashes into KSRTC bus on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway; 5 killed.<p>According to police, the bus was en route from Raichur to Bengaluru when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, hit a divider and the bus overturned.</p><p>Fifteen passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the Challakere Government Hospital, they said.</p><p>The accident is suspected to have occurred due to the driver losing control after falling asleep, police said.</p><p>Further investigation is underway, they added.</p>