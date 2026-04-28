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15 passengers sustain minor injuries after KSRTC bus overturns in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

The accident occurred near Heggare in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district at around 7 am, police said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 04:02 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 04:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSRTCBus accidentChitradurga

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