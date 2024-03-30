15 species give birth to young ones at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It is the breeding season at Pilikula Biological Park located on the city’s outskirts. As many as 15 species of birds, animals -- both exotic and Indian-- and reptiles have sired young ones at the park in the past few days.

Speaking to DH, Pilikula Biological Park Director H J Bhandary termed the February-June period as the breeding season for some birds and animals. The park is also preparing to welcome the young ones of Marmoset Monkey from Brazil, Squirrel Monkey from South America, King Cobra and so on in the coming days.

“In March, we recorded the birth of 10 Muscovy ducks (Cairina moschata), taking the total stock to 19. These ducks are native to New Zealand, Australia and Central and Eastern European countries. The female lays a clutch of 8-16 white eggs, which is generally incubated for 35 days,” he said.