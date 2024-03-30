15 species give birth to young ones at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It is the breeding season at Pilikula Biological Park located on the city’s outskirts. As many as 15 species of birds, animals -- both exotic and Indian-- and reptiles have sired young ones at the park in the past few days.
Speaking to DH, Pilikula Biological Park Director H J Bhandary termed the February-June period as the breeding season for some birds and animals. The park is also preparing to welcome the young ones of Marmoset Monkey from Brazil, Squirrel Monkey from South America, King Cobra and so on in the coming days.
“In March, we recorded the birth of 10 Muscovy ducks (Cairina moschata), taking the total stock to 19. These ducks are native to New Zealand, Australia and Central and Eastern European countries. The female lays a clutch of 8-16 white eggs, which is generally incubated for 35 days,” he said.
Two red-handed Tamarin (Saguinus midas) have been born at the park, taking the total stock to four. The gestation period will be 140 to 150 days. The male two red-handed Tamarin takes care of the young ones all the time except while feeding.
With the birth of two Striped Hyenas, a native to North and East Africa, the Middle East, Caucasus, Cental Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the total stock has reached 10 in the park.
The Park also saw the birth of one white blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra), which is native to India, thus taking the total stock to five. Bhandary said five wild dogs or dhole (Cuon Alpinus) were born taking the total stock to 17. In addition, four Nilgai (Boselaphus Tragocemelus) had given birth and the total stock had increased to eight.
A hippopotamus, three mouse deers (tragulus javanicus) were born in the park and the total stock has increased to nine. With the birth of three Golden jackal (Canis aureus) in Pilikula, the total stock in park has increased to 37. Four off-springs of sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) were born in the park taking the number to 32; 10 spotted deer (Axis axis) were born, increasing the total to 45.
Other animals that gave birth to young ones are five black bucks (total 56), two barking deer (Mautiacus muntjak total 23) and five marsh crocodiles (total of 20). The park also recorded the birth of 103 checkered keelback (Xenochrophis Piscator) species, taking the total count to 110. Checkered keelback is called Asiatic Water Snake and lays 30 to 80 eggs at a time.
Bhandary said, “More numbers of animals and birds breeding under captivity indicate a healthy environment at the park. The natality rate has been around 19.70 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.3 per cent.”