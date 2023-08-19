1.51 crore consumers registered for Karnataka's Gruha Jyothi scheme till August 15

A total of 1.51 crore consumers have registered themselves for the Gruha Jyothi scheme till August 15.
These include 60.29 lakh registrations in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) limits, 32.28 lakh in Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) limits, 21.35 lakh and 21.03 lakh registrations in Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) respectively.
Over 15.35 lakh consumers in Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) and 81,554 consumers in Hukkeri Rural Electric Cooperative Society (HRECS) limits have registered for the scheme.
Registrations for the scheme that provides free electricity up to 200 units per month began on June 18.
Until July 27, a total of 1.4 crore households had registered for the scheme, which made them eligible for zero bills from August if they consumed less than 200 units of electricity on average.
Between July 28 to August 15, another 10.83 lakh consumers registered for the scheme. Of these, eligible households will receive
free electricity bills from
September.
Consumers who had previously registered under Bhagya Jyothi, Kuteera Jyothi, and Amruth Jyothi schemes have all been included under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, bringing the total number of statewide registrations for the Gruha Jyothi scheme up to 1,51,14,564.