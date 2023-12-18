16 including 3 Karnataka city municipal council members held for gambling activities

Chitradurga: Police nabbed 16 persons including three members of Hiriyur city municipal council on charges of indulging in gambling activities in government guest house at Vani Vilaspur in Hiriyur taluk.
The police team seized Rs 4.3 lakh cash from them. Hiriyur city muncipal council members Jagadish, Ajjappa, Anil Kumar and Naseer who were in charge of the guest house have been arrested.
Acting on tip-off, police team rushed to the guest house near Vani Vilas Sagar dam and raided the guest house. The guest house staff is also indulged in the act. Hiriyur rural police registered a case and the investigation is under way.