16-year-old girl beheaded in Kodagu district; killer absconding with head

Madikeri: A 16-year-old girl was beheaded in Kumbaragadige village in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday night by a 33-year-old man, who is absconding with the girl’s head.

Just after she got her SSLC results on Thursday, the minor girl was betrothed to the suspect Monnanda Prakash from Hammiyala village.

Acting on a tip-off, Child Protection Cell Officers stopped the engagement ceremony as the girl was a minor and took a written undertaking from the parents that girl would be married after she turns 18.