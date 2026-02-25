<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that steps will be taken to fill 1,600 vacancies in the Fire and Emergency Services department. </p>.<p>“A proposal regarding the same has been submitted to the chief minister. As many as 1,600 posts will be filled. Rs 329 crore was provided under the 15th Finance Commission. Rs 98 crore has been spent to build 21 fire stations. Steps have been taken to purchase modern equipment and upgrade the training centre,” he said. </p>.Decline in communal murders, drug cases indicators of peace: G Parameshwara counters Priyank Kharge's claim.<p>He was speaking after presenting the chief minister’s awards to eligible personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and handing over 40 new fire water tenders at a programme at the RA Mundkur Fire Training Academy on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The home minister further said that he had requested the chief minister to establish fire stations in 15 new taluks. “We have built 40,000 houses under the Police Gruha scheme. A decision has been taken to provide residential quarters for fire personnel on the same model. Funds will be provided for this,” he said.</p>.<p>“High-rise buildings are increasing in Bengaluru. Modern and well-equipped tools and vehicles have been provided to control fire accidents when they occur. For the first time, an Aerial Ladder Platform vehicle capable of reaching a height of 90 metres has become a model fire vehicle,” he added.</p>