1,698 villages in Karnataka vulnerable to floods, finds revenue dept

Vulnerable villages in the Krishna River Basin have been further classified and grouped under its tributaries, the Tungabhadra and Bhima. In the Tungabhadra Basin, spread across nine districts, 592 villages are at risk of flooding . Of the 292 villages in the Bhima River Basin at risk of riverine floods, 238 are in Kalaburagi district. With 23 of the 31 districts in the state deemed susceptible to floods, the government has issued directions to the officials concerned in all these districts to regularly monitor the progress of the monsoon lest they are caught unprepared for any calamities.