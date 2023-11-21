JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

17 people fall sick after consuming biriyani

Those who have fallen sick are undergoing treatment at Kadur Government Hospital.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 01:27 IST

Follow Us

Kadur: Seventeen people fell sick after consuming non-vegetarian biriyani at a family function in a house at Maravanji village of Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Those who have fallen sick are undergoing treatment at Kadur Government Hospital.

A function was held at Maravanji on Sunday. Those who had consumed biriyani at the function had developed diarrhea and vomiting on Monday. Immediately, villagers shifted them to hospital in an ambulance.

Taluk hospital administrator Dr S N Umesh and staff treated the sick. They have been admitted in three rooms in the hospital. All are out of danger, said sources in the hospital. Of the sick, nine are women.

MLA K S Anand visited the hospital and enquired on the health of those who are undergoing treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 November 2023, 01:27 IST)
India NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT