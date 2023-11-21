17 people fall sick after consuming biriyani

Kadur: Seventeen people fell sick after consuming non-vegetarian biriyani at a family function in a house at Maravanji village of Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Those who have fallen sick are undergoing treatment at Kadur Government Hospital.

A function was held at Maravanji on Sunday. Those who had consumed biriyani at the function had developed diarrhea and vomiting on Monday. Immediately, villagers shifted them to hospital in an ambulance.

Taluk hospital administrator Dr S N Umesh and staff treated the sick. They have been admitted in three rooms in the hospital. All are out of danger, said sources in the hospital. Of the sick, nine are women.

MLA K S Anand visited the hospital and enquired on the health of those who are undergoing treatment.