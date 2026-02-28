<p>Belagavi: A student of second year pre-university, who was getting ready at home to appear for the annual examination died due to cardiac arrest at Bambalwad village in Chikkodi taluk on Saturday.</p><p>The second year PU exams commenced on Saturday. </p><p>Bhumika Malangi (17) resident of Bambalwad was getting ready to appear for the examination at home. As she came out of the bathroom, she collapsed. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment by family members, but she succumbed on the way.</p>.Karnataka announces action plans for victims of dogs and snake bites.<p>Department of Pre-University Education, Deputy Director, Chikkodi Pandurang Bhandare confirmed the incident. He said, Bhumika suffered cardiac arrest at home and succumbed on the way to hospital.</p>