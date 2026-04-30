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1.72 lakh students register for Karnataka II PU examination-2

Of the 1,72,151 students, 82,746 failed the 2026 exams. Their results were announced recently.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:09 IST
Karnataka NewsPU exam

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