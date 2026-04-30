<p>Bengaluru: A total of 1,72,151 students have registered for the second PUC examination-2. The exam begins on Thursday.</p>.<p>Of the 1,72,151 students, 82,746 failed the 2026 exams. Their results were announced recently.</p>.<p>As many as 49,512 students, who have passed in the examination 1, have applied for improvement of scores.</p>.Income certificate scam in Karnataka? 'Low-income' students took costly seats.<p>This year, the Department of School Education and Literacy has cancelled the third examination, considering that the pass percentage was high.</p>.<p>As many as 39,099 repeaters have registered for this examination and 794 private candidates are also appearing. </p>