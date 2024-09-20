18 arrested in Davangere over violence during Ganesh idol procession

Davangere: Police on Friday nabbed 18 persons in connection with the violence that broke out during Ganesh idol procession on the evening of September 19.

According to the police, they were produced before the judge in his residence at MCC A Block in the city and police custody was sought.

Over 10 families charged that their houses and vehicles were stoned at night as they asked SP Uma Prashanth to bring them justice and provide compensation to them.