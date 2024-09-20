Home
18 arrested in Davangere over violence during Ganesh idol procession

Over 10 families charged that their houses and vehicles were stoned at night as they asked SP Uma Prashanth to provide compensation to them.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 08:16 IST

Comments

Davangere: Police on Friday nabbed 18 persons in connection with the violence that broke out during Ganesh idol procession on the evening of September 19.

According to the police, they were produced before the judge in his residence at MCC A Block in the city and police custody was sought.

Over 10 families charged that their houses and vehicles were stoned at night as they asked SP Uma Prashanth to bring them justice and provide compensation to them.

The two police constables were also injured in the violence that broke out between two groups of different faiths during the immersion procession in the night.

Prohibitory orders were enforced in parts of old Davangere area after that.

