18 elephants shortlisted for this year’s Mysuru Dasara

It is time for the preparations for this year’s Mysuru Dasara. The Forest Department officials have already completed the selection of the Dasara elephants. They have shortlisted 18 elephants, including four female jumbos.

With the death of Arjuna, they have shortlisted three to four new elephants for this year’s training, to have standby elephants and to train second-line elephants, said Mysuru division DCF B M Sharana Basappa.

The final list of elephants, which will be brought to Mysuru for training for this year’s Dasara, will be finalised in a meeting chaired by Minister for Environment and Forest Eeshwar Khandre likely to be held on July 29.