18 injured as KSRTC bus crashes into underpass wall near Karnataka's Maddur

The bus was bound for Virajpet from Bengaluru when it faced a technical glitch, resulting in the mishap. It is said that the steering got locked and the bus rammed against the wall.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 21:11 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 21:11 IST
