<p>Maddur: At least 18 people, including the driver and conductor, were injured when a KSRTC bus rammed against the wall of an underpass on the service road of Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, near Kodihalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The bus was bound for Virajpet from Bengaluru when it faced a technical glitch, resulting in the mishap. It is said that the steering got locked and the bus rammed against the wall.</p>.<p>The injured were provided treatment at the taluk hospital in Maddur town. One woman sustained head injuries and was shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences in Mandya city for treatment.</p>.<p>Following the accident, vehicular movement was disrupted for a while, with vehicles lining up for nearly 1 km. Maddur traffic police rushed to the spot, cleared the vehicle and eased traffic movement. A case has been registered.</p>