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18 injured in amusement ride mishap in Karnataka's Gadag

At around 9 pm on Sunday night, ‘Dancing Play’ (also known as Break Dance & Crazy Dance) ride malfunctioned with three of its chairs tilted dangerously.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:20 IST
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The injured being treated at a hospital.
The injured being treated at a hospital.
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:20 IST
gadagKaranataka NewsMishap

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