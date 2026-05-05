<p>Gadag: As many as 18 people were injured in an amusement ride mishap that occurred during the Jatra Mahotsava held on the premises of Tontadarya Mutt in the city on Sunday. Of the 18, the condition of four is said to be critical.</p>.<p>At around 9 pm on Sunday night, ‘Dancing Play’ (also known as Break Dance & Crazy Dance) ride malfunctioned with three of its chairs tilted dangerously.</p>.<p>The people inside these chairs were injured and rushed to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences and Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC-RI) Hubballi. </p><p>Among the injured, who are yet to be identified, two are from Koppal district, one from Tumakuru, and the rest from Gadag district, the police said.</p>.Three killed and 14 injured in Manhattan fire.<p>The four victims, who are in critical condition, are severely injured in head and have been shifted to KMC-RI, they added. Members of Hindu Veerashaiva Lingayat Yuva Vedike staged a protest against the Tontadarya Jatra Mahotsava Committee. </p><p>They said that the contractor who bagged the tender to organise amusement activities during the Jatra and office-bearers of the mahotsava committee should be held responsible and strict action should be taken against them.</p>