18 veterinary students expelled from hostel for ragging in Hassan

<p>Hassan: 18 senior students from a veterinary college hostel in Hassan have been expelled in connection with a case of ragging in Chikka honnenahalli on Tuesday.</p><p>A group of junior students reportedly opposed ragging and questioned a group of seniors, leading to a scuffle between them on Monday evening, which resulted in injuries to several junior students. </p><p>They were provided treatment at the hospital.</p><p>The administrative board, which verified the CCTV camera footage, identified those involved in the fight and expelled the students from the hostel temporarily, said college principal Dr Nataraj.</p><p>"Action has been taken as per the decision of the college Disciplinary Committee. These students are not allowed to enter the hostel at present," he said.</p>