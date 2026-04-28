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18 veterinary students expelled from hostel for ragging in Hassan

The administrative board, which verified the CCTV camera footage, identified those involved in the fight and expelled the students
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:39 IST
Karnataka NewsHassanRagging

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