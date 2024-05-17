Home
18-year-old BTech student found hanging in hostel room

Harshitha, was a first-year BTech student at a private engineering college in Heelalige, near Chandapura.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 09:47 IST
Bengaluru: An 18-year-old BTech student was found hanging in her room at her hostel in Chandapura, on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru, on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Harshitha, was a first-year BTech student at a private engineering college in Heelalige, near Chandapura. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, hundreds of students gathered at the hostel premises to protest against the college authorities. The students are blaming the authorities for failing to provide the bare minimum of facilities.

“The college hasn't even provided us with basic amenities. The girls’ hostel doesn’t even have a proper warden and no CCTV cameras are installed. The atmosphere there is very concerning,” a student who was protesting told the reporters.

