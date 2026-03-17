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1,800 villages in Karnataka consume contaminated water

A senior Health Department official told DH that the Department of Health and Family Welfare tests drinking water sources for potability only during outbreak situations.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:34 IST
Karnataka NewsContaminated water

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