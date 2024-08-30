186 health sub-centres in Dakshina Kannada district do not have own building

Mangaluru: As many as 186 health sub-centres in Dakshina Kannada district do not have their own building. Land has been identified for 73 such centres in the district and efforts are on to allocate the land for the remaining centres through tahsildars and assistant commissioners, said DHO Dr H R Thimmaiah.

Speaking during the tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) review meeting chaired by District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the official said that of the 73 land identified, tender has been floated for the works in 17 centres, while tender will be called for 41 works shortly.

The minister said that Rs 65 lakh is given for the work on each centre. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P promised to allot land for all the remaining centres within three months.

Shortage of lab technicians

When MLC Prathap Simha Nayak raised the issue of shortage of lab technicians and doctors in the district, the DHO said that of the 72 sanctioned post of doctors in the PHCs, eight are vacant and the minister said that they will be filled through one year compulsory rural service for the doctors next month.

Of the 80 sanctioned post of lab technicians, 30 are vacant, said the DHP and added that 10 will be filled shortly. The DHO said that there is shortage of 30 staff nurse in Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospital. In spite of calling for interview, only nine have been filled so far.

When MLC Ivan D'Souza said that a family failed to get compensation under Meenugarara Sankashta Parihara Nidhi even after several months of the death of a fisherman. Fisheries department Deputy Director Dileep said that it was delayed due to failure to get a post mortem report. To which, the minister directed officials to work in coordination with the Wenlock Hospital and ensure that the compensation is given immediately.

MLC warns of dharna

Ivan D'Souza alleged that the stretch of road from Valencia to Gorigudda is unmotorable and there are over 800 houses situated nearby.

"If the MCC fails to repair the stretch immediately, I will launch a dharna," he warned. MCC Commissioner Anand C L said, "The 2-km stretch of the road has been dug by GAIL for laying gas pipeline and also for laying water supply pipeline under Jalasiri project. The road will be repaired once the MCC gets grants."

The DC directed the MCC Commissioner to ask GAIL to restore the dug road and make it motorable immediately.

An official said that about 50 per cent of the work on the Jalasiri project has been completed in the city.

Out of 53-km-long clear water transmission main (CWTM) line, only 39-km had been completed and permission from National Highway was awaited for completing the 6-km line. Of the 1,288.06-km distribution network, 700-km is completed. All the works will be completed by April 2025.