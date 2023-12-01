188 additional Indira Canteens to be started this year, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said 188 additional Indira Canteens, the subsidised eateries for the urban poor, will be started this year.
“Earlier, we started 197 (Indira Canteens) in Bengaluru. This time, they’ll be started in 225 wards of Bengaluru. Apart from this, canteens will be started wherever necessary,” Siddaramaiah said.
He said mobile canteens will set up where there is shortage of space and permanent buildings will be constructed where it is possible.
“A total of 188 additional Indira Canteens will be started this year,” he said. Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of poet-saint Kanakadasa at the Legislators’ Home on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti. On his meeting with Aland MLA B R Patil, Siddaramaiah said: “I’ve pacified him. He has agreed to attend the Assembly session."