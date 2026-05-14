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19-year-old killed in lightning strike in Karnataka's Davanagere

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Dundappa B Gavanal alias Ajay (19) of Maradi village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDeathDavanagerelighting

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