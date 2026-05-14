<p>Davanagere: A 19-year-old youth reportedly died after being struck by lightning near Mudahadadi village in the taluk on Thursday.</p><p>According to police, the deceased has been identified as Dundappa B Gavanal alias Ajay (19), a resident of Maradi village in Raibag taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi district.</a> The incident occurred when he had taken shelter under a tree to protect himself from the rain. He was struck by lightning and died on the spot. Ajay and his family had migrated to this part of the state and were staying at a camp in Mudahadadi village.</p>.Two women die in lightning strikes in Kalyana Karnataka. <p>Several parts of the district, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davanagere</a>, Honnali, Harihar and Channagiri taluks, received heavy rain accompanied by lightning on Thursday evening. </p><p>The rainfall is expected to benefit summer paddy and horticultural crops. However, reportedly, strong winds uprooted trees and plants at several places.</p>