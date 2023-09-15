195 taluks declared drought-hit in Karnataka

There is extreme drought in the Bengaluru East taluk, moderate drought in Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Yelahanka and Anekal taluks. There is extreme drought in Devanahalli taluk, which houses the Kempegowda International Airport, along with Doddaballapur, Hoskote and Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district.

DyCM D K Shivakumar’s Kanakapura taluk is also in the extreme drought category. Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said the government had not received any reply from the Centre on its request to re-evaluate the existing drought parameters. “We will submit a memorandum to the union government seeking compensation for the drought-hit taluks,” he said. There are 161 taluks in ‘extreme’ category and 34 in ‘moderate’ category.