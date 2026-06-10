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Homeindiakarnataka

1962-built bridge collapses in Karnataka's Karwar

The bridge, constructed in 1962, connects Karwar and Kadawada. The movement of vehicles had been stopped on the bridge after a new bridge was built next to it in 2013.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:26 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:26 IST
KarnatakaKarwar

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