1962-built bridge collapses in Karnataka's Karwar

<p>Karwar (Uttara Kannada district): Kadawada bridge, constructed across the Kali river to connect Sunkeri and Kadawada villages in the city’s jurisdiction 64 years ago, partially collapsed late on Monday <br>night. </p>.<p>Kadawada’s residents said the bridge’s slab collapsed soon after a few local men who were fishing under the bridge left the place. It would have been a disaster if the bridge had collapsed a few moments earlier, they added. </p>.<p>Bridge closed</p>.<p class="bodytext">Tahsildar Nishchal Noronha said the bridge has been made out of bounds for people. </p>.Bengaluru: Wrong-way ride ends in tragedy as techie thrown off Marathahalli bridge.<p class="bodytext">The bridge, constructed in 1962, connects Karwar and Kadawada. The movement of vehicles had been stopped on the bridge after a new bridge was built next to it in 2013.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Fishing platform </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the fishing activities were being carried out at the old bridge. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Sushanth Bhovi, a resident of Kadawada, said, “The old bridge was a platform for traditional fishing for 108 families of the village. Fishes were caught using chimney lamps when the river level receded at night under the bridge. Now, the bridge has been closed and it will impact the <br />fishing.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Village leader Uday Bhovi said there was a flood in 1958 and the whole village had submerged under the water.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Later, the bridge was sanctioned and it was conducive for the development of the village, he recalled.</p>