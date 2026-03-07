Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Budget | 1K diesel buses for RTCs, dept may face revenue shortfall

The government has proposed the procurement of 1,000 new diesel buses to improve the services of the State Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) in 2026–27.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 02:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 02:17 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka Budget

Follow us on :

Follow Us