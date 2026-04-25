<p>Udupi: The police have arrested two persons in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-cops-arrest-trio-for-temple-thefts-recover-22-idols-3709305">theft </a>of a temple hundi (donation box) from Umamaheshwara Temple in Ajri village of Kundapur taluk.</p> <p>The police have recovered temple hundi, motorcycle used in the crime, and three mobile phones from the arrested. The total estimated value of the seized items is around Rs 1.5 lakh.</p><p><br>The arrested are Sandeep Achari (28), from Kamalashile village, Kundapur taluk, and Muttappa Sharanappa Walikar (40), from Banahatti village, Kushtagi taluk, Koppal district. The duo were arrested in Ilkal town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bagalkot">Bagalkot </a>district.</p><p><br>According to the complaint, at around 7:56 am on April 20, an unidentified man wearing a helmet arrived near the temple and decamped with the donation box. Subsequently, a case was registered at Shankaranarayana Police Station under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS.</p>.Karnataka police nabs thief, recovers gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh .<p>Under the guidance of Kundapur Subdivision Dy SP HD Kulkarni and Kundapur Circle Inspector Santosh A Kaikini, a team led by Shankaranarayana PSI (Law & Order) IR Gaddekker and PSI (Investigation) Akshaya Kumari SN carried out the investigation. </p><p>The arrested were produced before court which in turn remanded them in judicial custody. </p>