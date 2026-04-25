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2 arrested for theft of temple donation box; police recover items worth Rs 1.5 lakh

The police have recovered temple hundi, motorcycle used in the crime, and three mobile phones from the arrested.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 05:29 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 05:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimethefttemple hundi

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