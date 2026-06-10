2 cases registered in road rage incident near Udupi's Sri Krishna Temple; one held

<p>Udupi: Udupi Town Police have registered a case and a counter case following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-rage">road rage</a> incident near the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi on Tuesday evening and also arrested a man. </p><p>In a complaint, Ranga Rao, a resident of Ravindra Nagar, in Hyderabad, Telangana said that around 7.50 pm, he had parked his car near the temple parking area and was crossing the road with his family to visit the temple. He alleged that a car, driven by Suprith, came speeding towards them.</p><p>When Rao reportedly asked the driver to slow down, Suprith allegedly claimed that he was a local resident and that his vehicle had neither a horn nor brakes. </p><p>He is further accused of verbally abusing Rao and his family in Kannada, a language they did not understand, before bringing out a stick-like object from his car and assaulting them.</p>.Road rage or robbery plot? Bengaluru student stabbed, bike stolen after 'staged' confrontation.<p>Following which, Rao sustained a head injury. Based on the complaint, Udupi Town Police registered a case under Sections 74, 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the BNS and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.</p><p>In a counter-complaint, Suprith Kumar (40), a resident of Korangrapady village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a>, alleged that he was travelling with his wife and child in the vehicle along the Kalsanka–Rajangana road at around 7.30 pm when a car approached recklessly and nearly collided with his vehicle. </p><p>Suprith claimed that after he stopped his car and questioned the other driver about his manner of driving, the driver and other occupants of the vehicle got out and began attacking him using a photo stand and chairs. He further alleged that his wife, who was seated inside the car, was also assaulted. </p><p>He claimed that the attackers abused him in a language unknown to him and later assaulted him with an iron object and other items, causing bleeding injuries to his tongue. The front windshield of his car was also allegedly damaged.</p><p>Based on this complaint, Udupi Town Police registered under Sections 74, 118(1) and 324 of the BNS.</p><p>Police said that Suprith Kumar has been arrested in connection with one of the cases and will be produced before the court. Investigation is underway. </p>