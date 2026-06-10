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Homeindiakarnataka

2 cases registered in road rage incident near Udupi's Sri Krishna Temple; one held

In a counter-complaint, Suprith Kumar (40), alleged that he was travelling along the Kalsanka–Rajangana road at around 7.30 pm when a car approached recklessly and nearly collided with his vehicle.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:51 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad RageUdupi

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